Pippa Middleton's bridal gown designer is donating free wedding dresses amid coronavirus

Coronavirus has taught us many things. It's taught us that our health should never be taken for granted, that our loved ones should be appreciated as though every day is their last and that, when faced with a crisis, the human race is truly remarkable. The NHS has been fighting tirelessly to stop the spread of COVID-19, all the while putting their own lives at risk, and companies are doing what they can to offer some light relief. Coffee shops are offering drinks on the house for hospital staff, stores are operating NHS-only shopping hours and now, the designers of Pippa Middleton's second wedding dress, Pronovias is donating wedding dreses to hospital-employed brides-to-be.

As part of their new #LoveConquersAll initiative, the label has curated a range aptly named the 'Heroes Collection', with dresses that they have been donating to hospital staff around the world since launching the programme in China at the start of the year, and will do so until 31 August 2020.

Pronovias CEO Amandine Ohayon said, "Donating our wedding dresses to wonderful women is the least we can do to bring happiness and joy to their wedding day, making them look and feel their best." The label's Group Artistic Director went on to describe nurses and doctors as "soldiers, unrelenting in their battle to heal the sick."

Model Irina Shayk walked the Pronovias catwalk

We've become all too familiar with the weight of such kindness, but wedding dresses have also had a direct hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Bridal retailers in the UK are struggling to source gowns as many factories are in China, where the virus originated, and have now been shut down until further notice. As a result, UK stores have been amending estimated delivery times and are recommending that brides-to-be plan further ahead. So, besides being a nice gesture, Pronovias is also relieving hospital staff of another added stress.

