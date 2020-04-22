Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal new wedding plans following coronavirus J Lo and Alex were forced to cancel their nuptials

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were forced to postpone their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic but, in an interview discussing the couple's plans both personally and professionally, Alex has revealed that they are now re-evaluating what their wedding will look like, and when it may take place.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core group of people," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look. It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year – whether in terms of scheduling or financially – you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So, we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

Alex proposed to Jennifer in the Bahamas

He added: "At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home. We have to do this together and every person counts. The way we're going to beat this thing is together."

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 during a trip to the Bahamas, and J Lo shared the news with a photo of her mindblowing engagement ring on her Instagram account, while Alex posted the same photo with the caption, "She said yes!"

Jennifer previously spoke out about how coronavirus had affected their wedding day during an interview on Ellen DeGeneres' at-home show, when she revealed that their nuptials probably would have happened "any day now". She explained, "It did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."

The couple are now self-isolating with their children: Jennifer's 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella, in their mansion in Miami.

