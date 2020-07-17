Inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding: the full story

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret on Friday 17 July. The couple originally intended to tie the knot on 29 May but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the pair are undoubtedly happy, although their wedding will have been very different to what they imagined.

Beatrice's father Prince Andrew may not have walked her down the aisle

Coronavirus guidelines state that social distancing measures must be practiced throughout ceremonies and receptions. As a result, Princess Beatrice's father Prince Andrew may not have been able to walk her down the aisle, since Beatrice has not been living with her father during the lockdown period. The only exception, however, would be if they have since formed a 'social bubble' together.

What's more, wedding guestlists are restricted to 30 guests. It is believed that Beatrice and Edoardo had originally invited over 100 family and friends, and so they will have had to dramatically reduce their numbers in order to adhere to the rules. A statement released by the royal family confirmed that it was kept to "close family" only, with the Queen and Prince Phillip in attendance. It is likely that Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew will have also enjoyed the big day, as well as other family members including Edoardo's parents and his three-year-old son, Christopher (also known as Wolfie).

Beatrice would also have had a smaller bridal party than usual, and will likely have included only her mother Sarah Ferguson, sister Princess Eugenie and perhaps Edoardo's mother Nikki Shale.

Where hygiene is concerned, Beatrice and Edoardo will have had to forgo a wedding buffet. Instead, they may have hosted a sit-down wedding dinner, but will have had to enforce a strict seating plan, with social bubbles together and tables positioned at least 1m away from one another for those who aren’t in one another's bubble.

All in all, Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding will have marked more royal wedding firsts than ever before, as the first to take place in a global pandemic.

