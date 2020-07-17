Inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's intimate wedding venue, All Saints Chapel

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprised royal fans when it was revealed they married in secret on Friday morning. The couple had originally planned to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 29 May, but their wedding had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Now, as lockdown measures have been lifted, the couple made the decision to go ahead with their wedding in an intimate service attended by family including the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on 17 July.

BREAKING: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in secret

Not only did the couple's wedding take place almost two months later than planned, it also took place at a different venue. Following in the footsteps of her sister Princess Eugenie, Beatrice also married in Windsor, but rather than hosting her ceremony at St. George's Chapel, she married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

The Grade II-listed church is located close to Beatrice's childhood home, Royal Lodge Windsor, where Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have all been isolating during the coronavirus lockdown.

Princess Beatrice married at All Saints Chapel, Windsor

The Queen regularly worships at the church for privacy, and its setting means that Beatrice and Edoardo were able to go ahead with their intimate socially distanced wedding ceremony in secret.

The chapel is so private that photos have rarely been shared from inside, apart from ahead of the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002, when her coffin was kept inside under vigil ahead of her funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

A rare photo inside the chapel was shared ahead of the Queen Mother's funeral

No doubt the couple will follow their wedding with a private celebration within the family home at Royal Lodge Windsor. The Queen, however, may have to miss some of the reception as she is hosting a private investiture ceremony for Captain Sir Tom Moore within Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon.

