Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi officially tied the knot on Friday 17 July at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park. The couple were forced to scrap plans for a guestlist of hundreds of people with a reception at Buckingham Palace on 29 May due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a statement has revealed that the final ceremony included only "close family".

The Queen and Prince Phillip attended the royal wedding

Princess Beatrice's grandmother the Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh attended the service. Her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are also believed to have joined the couple on their big day, alongside Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Edoardo's three-year-old son Christopher (known as Wolfie) was due to be best man, and so will likely have been present at the wedding, as well as Edoardo's parents Nikki Shale and Alex Mapelli Mozzi. Nikki and Alex are divorced, and so Nikki's new husband David Williams-Ellis may have accompanied her.

Since 4 July, coronavirus guidelines state that up to 30 people are able to attend weddings in England, meaning that Beatrice and Edoardo would have had space for further extended family. Beatrice's cousins Prince William and Prince Harry will have been on the initial guestlist, as well as their partners Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan, however, are currently in the United States and so it is unlikely that they will have been at the nuptials.

The royal wedding is the first to have taken place in a global pandemic, and followed strict social distancing measures.

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding is the sixth royal wedding to have happened in the past decade. Prince William and Kate Middleton said 'I do' in 2011 along with Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, both in 2018.

