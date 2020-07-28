First Dates star Fred Sirieix shares big update on wedding plans

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has confirmed that his wedding has been postponed until early 2022 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The maître d' shared the news in an interview on Good Morning Britain, when he told hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway, "We're waiting to see when we can travel because it's important for all of our friends and family to be there. We have to be patient and see what is going to happen – it is out of our control. But we are planning for early 2022 now. It's going to be great. I can't wait. It's just going to be very exciting."

He added, "We have slowly started looking at wedding venues and where we are going to do it, but there's no rush and we are keeping all of our options open."

Fred announced his engagement to his girlfriend of two years, who he affectionately calls 'fruitcake' in March, and while it was surely an exciting moment, apparently the COVID-19 crisis even affected his proposal. "It was perfect because she said yes," he explained to Ben and Kate. "That's the main thing. The only thing is though is I did not get a ring. But I've now managed to do it because we are out of lockdown so the ring is there and she is very happy. So all is well!"

Fred opened up about his wedding plans on Good Morning Britain

Fred first confirmed the news with a selfie of himself and his new fiancée on Instagram, which he simply captioned, "#fruitcake said yes." Fred also told The Sun, "We are delighted. As soon as this is all over we are off to Negril for a party on the beach."

Since, Fred has shared select details on his guestlist, including invites for This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and fellow chefs Gino D'Acampo and Gordon Ramsay. "Gino has said to me that he wanted to organise my stag do and I said, 'Okay, on one condition. This is the first episode we will do when we get out of lockdown'," he commented in an interview on This Morning. "'And the one condition is you boys cook at my wedding in Negril in Jamaica'. We're going to do a Jamaican, French and Italian feast and you are also invited Phil and Holly. We are going to have the party of a lifetime."

