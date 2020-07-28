Brooklyn Beckham, 21, got engaged to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz earlier this month. Brooklyn's mum Victoria confirmed the news with a message on Instagram, calling it "the most exciting news," alongside a photo of Brooklyn and Nicola posing outdoors.

SEE: Everything you need to know about Nicola Peltz's incredible engagement ring

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

On Tuesday, both Brooklyn and Nicola shared a series of photos of the moment Brooklyn got down on one knee. "Can't imagine a life without you baby," Brooklyn wrote. "You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back."

MORE: Inside Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend Nicola Peltz's jaw-dropping NYC home

Nicola commented, "I'm so in love with you my heart's going to explode."

The images showed Brooklyn and Nicola kissing, another of Nicola and her father hugging to celebrate the special moment, and a third of the very moment that Brooklyn popped the question.

Nicola shared the same photos, as well as an additional image of herself, Brooklyn, and her brother Bradley Peltz. She captioned the album, "Brooklyn you're my world," to which Brooklyn left a comment reading, "Love you so much baby xxxx."

Shortly after the couple sealed the deal, Brooklyn gave fans a close-up of the ring with which he proposed, showing off an enormous rock believed to feature a 4.5-5 carat diamond. Typically, a ring of such size would retail at approximately £120,000, although it's likely that Brooklyn would have added to the design with intricate detailing that increased its worth. The classic emerald diamond is set on a thin, diamond-encrusted band, not too dissimilar from Brooklyn's mother Victoria's own engagement ring.

While she owns an incredible 14 engagement rings in total, David first proposed to Victoria with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond set on a yellow gold band. Over the years, David gave her plenty more as gifts, and it would come as no surprise should Brooklyn follow in his father's footsteps and add to Nicola's collection with an alternative style in the future.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.