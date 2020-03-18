First Dates star Fred Sirieix is engaged! See cute couple photo The maitre d' has been dating his girlfriend for two years

Fred Sirieix has announced some incredible news – he's engaged! The First Dates maitre d' popped the question to his girlfriend, who he affectionately calls "Fruitcake", after dating for two years. Sharing his happy news on Instagram, Fred shared a sweet selfie of himself and his new fiancée on Tuesday evening, which is simply captioned: "#fruitcake said yes." Fred also told The Sun: "We are delighted. As soon as all this is over we are off to Negril for a party on the beach." Fred previously revealed he had begun dating his now wife-to-be in January 2018.

Famous friends were quick to send their congratulatory messages. Chef Sabrina Ghayour commented: "How lovely!!! Best news all week! Huge congratulations to you my darling! So happy for you both xxx." Cici Coleman, who works as a waitress on the hit dating show, said: "Awww Fred!!!!! So so happy for you both." British track and field athlete Greg Rutherford added: "Congratulations mate! You guys are amazing. Well done x." Fred's fans also sent many messages congratulating the TV star.

Fred has shared very little about his relationship but does occasionally post photos of himself and his now-fiancée on social media. When he revealed his relationship status in January 2018, he also confirmed the news to Fabulous magazine, giving a small insight into their lives. He said at the time: "Occasionally, I'll go for a little wine and some tapas after work with my partner, who I like to call 'fruitcake'. It’s nice to have a relaxing conversation and chill out when you’ve had a long day."

He added: "If I do get the chance to be in the kitchen, I love making fresh pasta. I find rolling it out very therapeutic and I get flour everywhere; it’s great fun. In the evenings I like nothing more than sitting down with a beer and watching something on Netflix."

This will be Fred's first marriage. He was previously in a relationship for 12 years with former partner Alex, who he shares two children with, Andrea, 15, and Lucien, ten.

