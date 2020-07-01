As Gino D'Acampo whipped up a tasty dinner for himself on Tuesday night, the This Morning chef inadvertently gave fans a peek inside the gorgeous kitchen at his second home in Sardinia, Italy. Gino has been isolating at the property during the coronavirus lockdown, and it appears his kitchen is the perfect space for the TV star to get creative with his culinary skills.

"I’m cooking Schnitzel’s in olive oil, fresh rosemary & garlic...What’s your dinner tonight?" Gino captioned the video which showed the chicken sizzling in the hot oil. As the camera panned out, the 43-year-old could be seen wearing a pair of dark blue shorts as he stood over the stove, with traditional Italian decor visible behind him.

Orange and cream tiles lined the walls in the background, and a previous cooking tutorial revealed the coral colourscheme runs into the open plan living area, which has logs stacked against the wall. The kitchen also features a large blue sink and plenty of exposed stone. To complement his wooden furniture, a statement wooden accessory could be seen hanging from the ceiling.

Gino's kitchen has rustic touches, including wooden furniture and an orange colourscheme

Both celebrity friends and fans alike took to the comments section to compliment Gino on his delicious dinner, while others joked that his lack of clothing could pose an injury risk. Peter Andre quick-wittedly wrote: "Don’t show us your schnitzel," while another warned: "Watch that hot fat on your stomach." Others were loving his cooking, with comments including: "Looks good chef," and: "Oh my!!! I could eat that right now!!"

Gino has provided several glimpses inside his Sardinian property on social media, revealing the same rustic aesthetic runs throughout the home. The dining room has a real Italian feel with bold yellow walls and a wooden dining table at the centre of the room, making it the perfect spot for Gino to serve an indulgent feast for his family and friends when the coronavirus restrictions ease. His lounge is also equipped for entertaining, with a huge open fireplace and brown leather sofas and armchairs.

