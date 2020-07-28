Ben Shephard reveals why Kate Garraway wasn't invited to his wedding The GMB star is married to Annie Perks

It's been 16 years since Ben Shephard married his wife Annie Perks – but it still appears to be a sore subject for Kate Garraway, who wasn't invited to the ceremony!

The Good Morning Britain stars were discussing a wedding invitation that has gone viral on Tuesday morning's show, in which a couple ranked their guests into groups in order of importance.

GALLERY: See the Good Morning Britain hosts' wedding photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals why Kate Garraway wasn't invited to his wedding

The note explained how the venue is limited in the number of guests, so the couple were "forced to split our guests into groups to ensure we do not surpass our capacity restrictions".

Group A were considered the most desirable guests to join them for their special day, while groups B and C were asked to "please keep a close watch on our wedding website for notice that we have space available".

After Ben had finished reading out the invitation, Kate looked at the camera and dropped the bombshell that she didn't even get an invite to Ben's wedding.

Kate Garraway teased Ben Shephard about not being invited to his wedding

She said: "Just to let you know for Ben's wedding I was Group Z – didn't get an invite. It's been a few years now, still stings."

Looking slightly flustered to be called out on live TV, Ben responded: "Yep. No-one came," before jokily adding: "Literally. There was too many people at my wedding quite frankly, including me."

MORE: Which royal wedding was your favourite? Vote in our exclusive poll

Ben and Annie married in 2004

Ben and Annie, who share two sons together, Jack and Sam, tied the knot on 25 March 2004, following a nine-year relationship. In March, they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, with Ben sharing a throwback photo from what appeared to be from their wedding day.

"Can't quite believe another year has gone past, suddenly this one feels all the more poignant because of what’s happening," he wrote in the caption. "16 years married to @mrsannieshephard 25 years together and it's fair to say the current climate is seriously testing the strength of her feelings towards me."

He added: "As for me I still can't quite believe my luck!! Anyway, whatever you're doing today stay safe. #weddinganniversary."

Over on Twitter, the doting husband joked: "Me + Mrs S have made it to another year - 16 years married which seems all the more significant with what’s going on. Fair to say there are worse people to have to social distance with - not sure she agrees as she's been enforcing the 2m rule at home for years now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.