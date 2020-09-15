Downton Abbey actress Jessica Brown Findlay is on cloud nine following her surprise wedding to actor Ziggy Heath. After confirming the news to her fans, the new bride shared a series of new pictures and gave everyone a glimpse of her decadent wedding cake.

The couple opted for a traditional three-tiered cake, decorated in pale pink frosting. The bespoke creation, from Lily Vanilli Bakery in London, was piped with buttercream - and looked absolutely delicious!

Not only was it Jessica's big day on 12 September, but the star also celebrated her 31st birthday two days later. "Our cake was devoured in seconds," wrote the actress. "We are beyond happy. Thank you @lily_vanilli_cake."

Earlier on, Jessica - who is known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley in the beloved ITV period drama - shared an Instagram photo of her and her husband embracing on their big day, as well as another of the pair inside of the church where they said, 'I do'.

She captioned the former, "[Heart emoji] wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday X I love you. [Heart emoji]."

There's no denying that the couple celebrated in style despite having a limited a number of guests, in keeping with the latest coronavirus guidelines.

The couple opted for this wedding cake from Lily Vanilli Bakery

The newlyweds met on the set of BBC series Harlots in 2017, and have been dating ever since. Jessica took on the role of Charlotte Wells in the drama, while Ziggy played Sam Holland.

Jessica got her breakout role in Downton back in 2010. As well as Harlots, she has since appeared in costume drama series Jamaica Inn, Black Mirror and The Riot Club.

One of the new photos from the big day

Last year, the star opened up about the surprise success of Downton Abbey and revealed why she departed after three series. Speaking on the Sunday Brunch show, she recalled: "It was the end of the first series and it was right as the last episode had aired, and I was in Soho.

"I was still at university, I was at art school, and I walked past a newsstand and there were the three [Crawley] sisters on the front of two or three different newspapers, saying that 14 million people had watched it. I had a big freak-out… I just thought it was this sort of quiet little period drama!"

Jessica and Ziggy married in a church

"I was incredibly grateful for what Downton became and did, but it was my second job and I knew nothing about what I was doing," she later explained. "I really wanted to learn more. I had so much more I wanted to go and learn."

