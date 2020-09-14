Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay marries in surprise ceremony: see photos The actress tied the knot with Ziggy Heath on 12 September

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay married actor Ziggy Heath on 12 September 2020 in a surprise ceremony.

The actress, known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley in the ITV period drama, took to Instagram with a photo of the couple embracing on their big day, as well as another of the pair inside of the church where they said 'I do'.

SEE: 15 celebrity couples whose weddings have been affected by coronavirus

She captioned the former, "[Heart emoji] wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday X I love you. [Heart emoji]."

MORE: Where are the Downton Abbey cast now?

The photo, shot in black and white, showed Jessica and Ziggy hugging outdoors, with Jessica wearing a high-neck lace gown and a jewelled headband with her hair swept back in a bun, and Ziggy sporting a patterned waistcoat, a white shirt and black trousers.

A second shot in the carousel showed Jessica on her birthday, in what seems to be a beautiful hotel room, where the couple have likely chosen to spend a mini moon while the coronavirus pandemic continues and they are unable to travel for a more lavish honeymoon.

Jessica and Ziggy married in a church

An image shared on her Story, meanwhile, revealed that the couple opted for a church ceremony, with the stunning venue featuring grand high ceilings, classic wooden pews at either side of the aisle, and large chandeliers hanging overhead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

It also revealed more detail of Jessica's dress, including a sweeping tulle skirt and a matching veil. Ziggy completed his look with a matching black suit jacket and a cream corsage. Jessica wrote, "We did it," and confirmed the date of their nuptials, "12.09.20."

The couple met on the set of BBC series Harlots in 2017, and have been dating ever since. Jessica took on the role of Charlotte Wells in the drama, while Ziggy played Sam Holland.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.