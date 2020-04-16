Bindi Irwin shares the special meaning behind her wedding cake Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell had a particular design in mind

Bindi Irwin married her fiancé Chandler Powell in a secret ceremony at Australia Zoo, where they live and work, on 25 March, and Bindi has revealed there was a special meaning behind their tree-inspired wedding cake. In an interview with People Magazine, she said the natural theme "fit the day perfectly" as, "Conservation is who we are. It's not just what we do. We love it. It's our life."

SEE: Bindi Irwin reveals the secret meaning behind her beautiful wedding dress

SEE: Bindi Irwin reveals the thoughtful wedding gift she received from a Hollywood star

The design featured four vanilla-flavoured sponge tiers intended to look like different types of tree bark which Bindi says "would have passed for a tree trunk", and was finished with pink and white roses on the bottom tier. There were also strawberries inside, which Bindi explained were an homage to where Chandler grew up in Florida. "It's sometimes called the strawberry capital of the world, so the cake was an ode to that," she said.

Bindi and Chandler had a wedding cake tasting session in October

Bindi's brother Robert, 16, helped with choosing the flavour and design. "If there's one thing Robert loves, it's cake," Bindi told the publication. She added that he has since "eaten most of it", but that it was lucky anyone managed to taste the finished masterpiece since Chandler almost knocked it over during the cutting ceremony. "He doesn't know his own strength, so he almost sent it flying across the room," Bindi joked.

SEE: Bindi Irwin on her tough decision to get married amid coronavirus pandemic

The couple first shared a look at their wedding cake back in October, when Bindi shared a post taken during a tasting session. "Wedding cake tasting together has been one of the best planning moments so far," she wrote in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell discuss their relationship and home life

And their wedding cake wasn’t the only thing that the couple put a lot of thought into; Bindi previously spoke out about the sunflower lace sleeves on her wedding dress being an ode to her dad. "When we would go on projects and drives together, we'd often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in," she explained in her interview with People Magazine. "It was just perfect, I said, 'Oh my goodness, that's the dress', and we all started crying."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.