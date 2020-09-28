The pre-wedding routine that banished Meghan Markle’s nerves

The biography, Finding Freedom has offered an insider’s look into the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand penned the book to give a true insight into their world, and they have even revealed the planning and pampering that Meghan took part in leading up to her royal wedding.

A wedding rehearsal, which included Prince William, Kate Middleton and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, took place the day before. The book states that this "went a long way to soothe Meghan’s jangled nerves".

The relaxation was ramped up with a visit from facialist to the stars, Sarah Chapman. "Meghan got a facial and energy-healing session at Cliveden House", the authors disclose. The five-star hotel was Meghan’s accommodation for her final night before coming a Duchess and marrying into the British monarchy. She stayed in this historic setting with her mother, Doria, by her side.

"While she and Doria would be the only ones to stay the night, friends who stopped by included pals Lindsay and Jessica" and "Michelin-starred in-house chef André Garret prepared a sit-down dinner [with a] choice of autumn squash ravioli or Grilled Dover sole".

Meghan Markle stayed at Cliveden House before her wedding

The next morning, such a momentous occasion required an early start for Meghan, and she rose at 6am. But all pre-wedding nerves seemed to have been banished and the leisurely breakfast of cereal and fresh fruit was enjoyed alongside make-up artist and friend, Daniel Martin. He is quoted in the book as describing it as a "chill morning".

The biography explains how Daniel Martin did Meghan and Doria’s make-up, while Serge Normant took charge of the hairstyles. This beautifying process took place to a soundtrack of “Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Buddy Holly and Ben E. King”, as quoted in the book.

Meghan had a facial the night before the royal wedding

The dream morning for any bride-to-be, but the difference is that Meghan then saw crowds of more than 100,000 people in Windsor. “It was only then that the enormity of the moment sunk in,” Finding Freedom reveals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said “I do” at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018.

