Prince Harry's hilarious comment to Meghan Markle in royal wedding carriage revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage ride through Windsor following their royal wedding ceremony in May 2018, and now new details have emerged about an amusing exchange between the newlyweds during the journey.

Prince Harry and Meghan climbed into their open-top Ascot Landau carriage for a 25-minute celebratory ride through the streets of Windsor after leaving St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and while Meghan was blown away by the number of people in the crowd, Harry was distracted by a possible wardrobe malfunction.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan wave to crowds on royal procession

In the new royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write: "Lifting her hand to her chest, Meghan had just one word when she saw the huge crowds gathered on the grounds of the castle: 'Wow!'"

They continue: "Sitting down in the carriage beside his bride, Harry laughed that his trousers were 'too tight.'"

Prince Harry joked his trousers were too tight at the royal wedding

Prince Harry looked dapper for his wedding wearing the traditional Blues and Royals uniform, which was tailored at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row. The same single-breasted uniform was worn by Harry's brother and best man, Prince William.

However, the Duke of Cambridge's uniform also featured an aiguillette because he was bestowed as an Aide-de-Camp to the Queen in 2013.

Prince Harry wore the Blues and Royals uniform for his wedding

Several details have emerged about Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in the new biography, as well as how the couple marked their first wedding anniversary in 2019. It has been revealed that the couple quietly toasted the day at home with a traditional Sunday lunch with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. At the time, the actress had just given birth to Archie.

"On the anniversary of their first year of marriage, Harry and Meghan enjoyed a traditional Sunday lunch with Doria, her last meal before travelling back to LA. Her five weeks at Frogmore had flown by, but she had to get back to work," an extract from the book reads.

