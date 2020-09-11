What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really said in their royal wedding speeches Prince Charles and Prince William also gave speeches at the couple's wedding reception

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed their royal wedding guests with heartfelt speeches at their evening reception in May 2018, and now it has been revealed what they actually said.

The royal couple were joined by Prince William, Prince Charles and Harry's best friend Charlie Von Straubanzee in giving speeches at the intimate celebration, which was held at Frogmore House in Windsor.

According to the new royal biography, Finding Freedom, Prince Harry took the opportunity to thank all of the people who had made their big day possible, including his dad, who footed the bill for much of the event.

WATCH: The looks of love between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their royal wedding

"He also extended his thanks to his mother-in-law for her role in raising such 'an amazing daughter, my wife,' words that elicited a huge cheer from the group," royal biographers Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie wrote.

Of course, the main focus of Harry's speech was Meghan, with the besotted groom telling the group: "Words can't express how incredibly lucky I am to have such an amazing wife by my side."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both gave speeches at their royal wedding

Meghan, meanwhile, also broke tradition by giving her own speech on the special day, which was a first for a royal bride. According to one friend, you could hear a pin drop in the room when Meghan prepared to give her speech, and she joked that it had "been a while" since she had been able to speak out.

"The bride took her moment at the mic to express her appreciation to the Queen for warmly welcoming her into the fold from the start, Charles got his own thank-you for stepping in to fill the role of her father in escorting her down the aisle and for his courtesy in helping her mother through unfamiliar territory," the biographers explain.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.60, Amazon

"Doria, too, was thanked for her support and wisdom. The bulk of her praise, though, went to Harry, the prince she had been fixed up with by chance and who continued to shatter her every expectation."

The emotional speeches were followed up with some light relief for guests in the form of James Corden, who appeared wearing a King Henry VIII costume, joking that he had "no idea" what to wear to a royal wedding.

