Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweet royal wedding seating plan revealed

The Duchess of Sussex was the first American to marry into the British royal family since Wallis Simpson married the Duke of Windsor in 1937, and she and Prince Harry found some clever ways to reference their transatlantic relationship at their royal wedding in 2018.

The couple added a personal touch to their seating plan at their evening reception by naming the tables after foods that are commonly pronounced differently in Britain and America.

Sharing details of the couple's intimate reception at Frogmore House, Finding Freedom authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie write: "At precisely 7:30 p.m., the group, in their black-tie finery, was ushered into the custom-built marquee erected in front of the seventeenth-century mansion, finding their spots at one of twenty tables named for various foods with different British and American pronunciations.

"While one group of pals set down their cocktail glasses at a table labelled with 'tomato,' others were assigned to 'basil,' 'oregano,' 'potato,' or 'arugula.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan named their seating plan after foods with different pronunciations

Meghan's close friend Janina Gavankar previously referenced the way the couple had celebrated their respective backgrounds, telling Vanity Fair: "There were so many nods to the beautiful mash-up of two cultures."

Another close friend said that the evening reception really reflected Prince Harry and Meghan's personal tastes, telling the royal biographers: "You could see every single thing that they had lovingly selected. We girls were going, 'Oh that's so Meg.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan married on 19 May 2018 in a ceremony at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, followed by a daytime reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Their evening reception was a more intimate affair, attended by 200 of the couple's closest friends and family, including James Corden, who arrived at the event dressed as Henry VIII.

Naturally, James took it upon himself to entertain the crowd by staying in character as he said, "Your Royal Highnesses, ladies and gentlemen, I had no idea what to wear to a royal wedding, so I looked it up in the royal etiquette manual and found this outfit. I hope I've come in the right gear."

