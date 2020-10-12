Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney took to Instagram to announce her brand new project, a range of affordable flower girl dresses.

READ: The pre-wedding routine that banished Meghan's big day nerves

Jessica, 40, from Toronto became friends with Meghan back when she was filming Suits. The pair have travelled the world together and Jessica’s children even played very important roles in Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Ivy relives her flower girl duties in mother Jessica’s latest Instagram snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Jessica Mulroney

Jessica, of course, was one of the lucky guests to attend the Royal Wedding in 2018, along with her husband Ben. It was her children, however, who had an even more special role to play. Their daughter Ivy was chosen as flower girl while their sons Brian and John performed pageboy duties.

Ivy has once again been called upon to be a flower girl, this time for mother Jessica to promote her new range of flower girl dresses. She uploaded a gorgeous Instagram picture of her daughter, modelling one of her pretty pink designs. The little one also clutched a rose, taken from her beautiful basket of flowers.

Jessica accompanied the image with the caption: “Ivy has bridal in her blood. New simple, elegant and affordable flower girl dresses designed by me coming soon as well as other curated bridal gifts.”

REVEALED: The royal family nicknames you won't believe

MORE: Jessica Mulroney offers advice to brides during the pandemic

“Ivy has bridal in her blood” is likely to refer to the very important part she played in Harry and Meghan’s big day.

Stylist Jessica often helped Meghan plan outfits

When Meghan Markle was thrust into the spotlight, by dating Prince Harry, stylist Jessica was there by her side. She helped Meghan curate a beautiful wardrobe of ultra-chic clothes to attend important events. Her friendship with the Duchess remains as tight knit as ever, and Jessica has spoken out to say: “Meghan and I are family”.

READ: Jessica denies fall-out rumours and says Duchess checks on her daily

It appears as though Jessica has put a lot of time and effort into this new project as last month she shared an Instagram snap with the caption: “Little girls night before a much needed pause to finish an exciting project. See you in a few weeks.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.