Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares wedding planning advice amid COVID-19

Meghan Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney has shared her advice on wedding planning during the coronavirus pandemic. The Canadian is primarily a stylist but was also cast as the host of Netflix series I do, Redo in which she was set to play the role of fairy godmother, helping couples redo weddings that didn't go as planned the first time around.

She took to Instagram to offer her expertise, giving insight into everything from what to wear, to venues to choose, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"Getting a lot of requests for weddings which makes me incredibly happy," she captioned an image of herself and a bridal model. "At the moment I am focusing on pro bono work with brides and grooms that have had a rough go, but please share your story below and I'll see what I can do. Hope I can help all of you."

One fan commented, "Any ideas of where to buy hundreds of string lights/net for a 'starry night' theme?", to which Jessica recommended Canadian Tire, a local company.

Another asked for Jessica's tips on how to make a rustic barn and vineyard wedding look chic. She replied, "Family style tables but with beautiful greenery and florals. I could go on and on. Food stations. But a formal table setting."

A third requested suggestions for a winter wonderland theme. "Lit up icicles hanging on beautiful snow-covered trees," said Jessica. "That's my first thought."

Jessica attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

The star was spotted at the nuptials of Meghan and Prince Harry in 2018, surrounded by small bridesmaids including her own children, wearing a cream overcoat and a matching fascinator.

Jessica's Netflix show, I do, Redo was pulled by production company CTV after she was called out for using her "textbook white privilege" to damage lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter's career.

