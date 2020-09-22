Jessica Mulroney reveals Meghan Markle 'checks' on her daily after race row The pair were reported to have grown distant

Jessica Mulroney has put an end to reports that she and the Duchess of Sussex have grown distant once and for all.

The Canadian stylist was embroiled in a public race row with blogger Sasha Exeter in June, leading to reports that her friendship with Meghan was put under strain, with the Duchess reportedly distancing herself from her long-time friend over the backlash.

However, over the weekend, Jessica claimed that Meghan has been in touch with her daily, and the pair are still "family".

"I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it. Done."

Jessica posted this statement on Instagram

Although her Instagram account has now been set to private, the post was re-published by people.com.

In July, Jessica's husband Ben Mulroney spoke out about "false" reports about the two ladies' relationship.

Ben – the oldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney – chose to repost a news article on his Twitter account which claimed Jessica had been calling Meghan "non-stop" in a bid to repair their friendship and was also planning to write a tell-all book. "FALSE," Ben simply captioned the post.

Jessica and Meghan have been friends for years

Jessica's public row with blogger Sasha resulted in her being fired from her role on Good Morning America and saw her CTV reality show, I do, Redo, pulled by the network.

In August, Jessica returned to Instagram after a two-month break to mark her twin sons' birthday.

Reports suggested Meghan and Jessica's friendship had become strained

Paying a touching tribute to her family for being by her side when "everything fell apart", the 40-year-old posted a video of her husband bringing out a birthday cake to their sons Brian and John.

Jessica penned: "Happy tenth to my twin babies. My incredible family have had to witness mum in the worst state.

"These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here."

