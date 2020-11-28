I'm A Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher reveals the secret to her 17-year romance Giovanna and Tom are childhood sweethearts

I'm a Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher and husband Tom from McFly have a signature love story – they met at school and went on to marry and have three children together. So what’s the secret? Giovanna has revealed that laughter is the key to their long-lasting relationship.

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Giovanna admitted that having the ability to laugh with Tom is what has allowed them to go the distance.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have been together since they were 18

She opened up by saying: "We can be having an argument about something ridiculous and he just makes me crack up. That’s why we’ve been together for so long."

They met in school at age 13 when sitting next to each other in assembly and Tom and Giovanna made it official in 2003 when they were 18.

Tom and Giovanna have now been together for 17 years

Just one year later, Tom declared his love for her when he penned the song All About You, which was released by Tom's band McFly. The romantic gesture of writing a song was actually a Valentine's Day present for her.

Tom and Giovanna have three children together

The romance didn't stop there as Tom wowed everyone on his wedding day in 2012 by serenading Giovanna with a medley of McFly hits. Their super-sweet wedding video has now been viewed on YouTube a whopping 21million times – which is in fact more than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding video!

The couple now live together with their three sons Max, Buzz and Buddy – who have been cheering their mother on while she is fighting to be Queen of the Castle.