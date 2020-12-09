Princess Diana's astrologer reveals best dates to get engaged and married in 2021 It's written in the stars

Star signs are essentially a blueprint of what's meaningful, valuable and desirable according to each person. Add to that the movement of the planets, and astrology can be a useful method of determining when to stage some of life's most significant events.

That includes relationships. Getting married and proposing are two huge moments, and doing so when you know the stars are perfectly aligned can be comforting. Here, Princess Diana's former astrologer Debbie Frank shares an insight into the best dates to pop the question and tie the knot in 2021, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Debbie says: "Easter weekend on 4 April is a significant date for moving a relationship onto a whole new level. 12 September sparkles with love and commitment, too."

Taurus

Debbie says: "The 11 and 12 May are great for making a commitment under the Taurus New Moon."

Gemini

Debbie says: "Gemini's words of intent have extra star power on 13 and 14 February. For fun and spectacle, coupled with a love that lasts, 12 August is a special date."

Cancer

Debbie says: "Cancerian crabs require a beautiful Full Moon to make things feel right, and the one on 24 June is perfect for romantic relationships. 16 November is another date for deep commitment."

Astrology can help determine the best wedding and engagement dates

Leo

Debbie says: "The lions will be in their prime on 10 and 24 July – both dates that enable them to blast their Leo love from the rooftops."

Virgo

Debbie says: "Virgos prefer dates where everything will go according to plan. Try 11 July or 4 September for a perfect romantic roll-out."

Libra

Debbie says: "As Libra is associated with hearts and flowers, 17 August and 2 October have love written in the stars for them."

Scorpio

Debbie says: "Sizzling Scorpio will experience extra love magnetism on 11 May and 29 September. The archers will sparkle with love vibes on 26 May and 4 December is the date for a match made in heaven."

Capricorn

Debbie says: "Capricorns prefer plenty of time to plan their special occasion which makes 10 July or 13 November a perfect moment to make the commitment."

Aquarius

Debbie says: "Aquarians are taking serious steps in relationships – 26 January and 21 July are prime time."

Pisces

Debbie says: "For Pisceans, the most romantic of signs, 4 June pulses with joy and the Pisces Full Moon on 29 September sparkles with magic."

