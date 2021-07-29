Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding day as you've never seen it – unearthed videos The Princess of Wales and Prince Charles married in 1981

Even 40 years later, Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding day is still one of the most iconic occasions that continues to inspire brides-to-be.

From the stunning St Paul's Cathedral location to Diana's much-anticipated wedding dress, it's safe to say that their big day has gone down in history.

When the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on 29 July 1981, thousands of people from around the world tuned in to watch them say 'I do' and photographers sought to capture every moment. But what you may not have seen are the videos, and we've uncovered some which never saw the light of day...

WATCH: New Footage Shows Diana's Tiara On Her Wedding Day

An Instagram account named @Lady.Diana.Forever shared this clip of Diana as she walked down the aisle in front of over 3,500 guests, and have you ever seen a more incredible tiara?

The design was a Spencer family heirloom made of diamonds and silver, and was originally a wedding present to Diana's grandmother, the Viscountess Althorp, in 1919 from Lady Sarah Spencer.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day

A different fan account at @theprincesschronicle unveiled yet another clip of Diana and Charles as they embraced their fans. It reveals another look at Di's famous bridal gown complete with balloon sleeves, frilled lace and 10,000 pearls by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The same account shared another video, in which Princess Diana and Charles are seen standing at the altar within St Paul's Cathedral. Despite a tulle veil of 153 yards to shield her face, Diana still managed to maintain the unwavering elegance we all know and admired her for.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the altar of St Paul's Cathedral

The video was captioned: "In her own words: 'I thought I was the luckiest girl in the world, and he [Prince Charles] was going to look after me. Was I wrong on that assumption. I had tremendous hopes in my heart'."

