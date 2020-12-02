Princess Diana's royal wedding would look like this in 2020 The Princess of Wales and Prince Charles would have had very different nuptials

Princess Diana's nuptials with Prince Charles in 1981 went down as one of the most memorable royal weddings of all time, but apparently their big day would look very different in 2020. From the Princess of Wales' wedding dress to their breakfast menu, party suppliers Ginger Ray have teamed up with a series of royal experts to paint a picture of the celebrations had they taken place in 2020.

WATCH: Princess Diana and Prince Charles leave St. Paul's Cathedral after their wedding

Princess Diana's wedding dress

What she wore in 1981: An ivory gown adorned with 10,000 mother of pearl sequins and a record-breaking 25-foot train.

Princess Diana's wedding dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel

What she would wear in 2020: Kate Beavis of ethical wedding blog and show Magpie Wedding said, "If Diana got married today, her dress would be less lavish: reason being that she would consider the impact on the planet more. It would have a smaller train and would have wanted to support a UK designer by using ethical fabrics and UK manufacturers. She would still wear a royal tiara and a veil."

Princess Diana's wedding menu

What she had in 1981: Brill in lobster sauce, chicken stuffed with lamb mousse and strawberries and cream for dessert. She opted for a traditional fruit cake decorated with Charles' coat of arms, the Spencer family crest, and various types of flowers.

What she would have in 2020: Wedding venue experts at Oastbrook Estate describe a less refined offering: "Grazing tables are very popular at the moment and would make a fabulous choice for a royal wedding, as they're very banquet-like.

Princess Diana's wedding cake was 5ft high and weighed 255lbs

"The Duchess of Sussex showed that a royal wedding cake can be non-traditional – we could see Diana having a cake table with differing sizes of one tier cakes in varying flavours.

"Diana would likely choose English wine as a more sustainable choice and use local suppliers for the ingredients and food."

Princess Diana's wedding decorations

What she had in 1981: Their wedding car featured heart-shaped blue and silver helium balloons, and an open landau with a 'Just Married' sign.

What she would have in 2020: Kate Beavis predicted, "Diana would opt for floral garlands to the back of her car in seasonal flowers to match their theme, rather than balloons."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles married on 29 July 1981

Jess Martin, party planner at Ginger Ray added, "The Just Married sign is a little outdated – we're sure she would turn to more rustic, romantic decorations such as wood and greenery. Though she chose blue and pink tones in the 80s, we'd predict elemental whites, greens and creams in 2020."

Princess Diana's honeymoon

Where she went in 1981: Princess Diana and Prince Charles travelled to Gibraltar for an 11-day Mediterranean cruise.

Where she would go in 2020: Kate said, "The honeymoon would most likely be in a country which is now linked to her charity work: she was a woman of the people," while Jess considered the effects of COVID-19: "Diana might've had to utilise the royal grounds or turn to the delights of a British staycation."

