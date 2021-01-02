Ant McPartlin is engaged – and his proposal sounds so romantic We bet Dec is over the moon for his best friend

Ant McPartlin is engaged to his partner Anne-Marie Corbett!

Ant – who is best known for being one half of Britain's most iconic presenting duo alongside Declan Donnelly – popped the question over the festive period, and has shared some very romantic details with the public.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star's publicist Simon Jones confirmed in a statement that Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to say that the setting was "very romantic".

In a statement given to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting."

Ant and Anne-Marie have often been spotted together, along with Anne-Marie's two children, since they began dating in 2018.

The Geordie star is notoriously private when it comes to his home life, however, earlier in December did make a rare comment about his and Anne-Marie's relationship.

Ant popped the question on Christmas eve

Speaking during the grand finale of I'm a Celeb, Ant was asked by finalist Jordan North where his "happy place" was, to which Ant sweetly replied: "At home with my girlfriend and the kids." Jordan said back, "Oh, that's lovely!"

Shortly after it was announced that Ant's marriage to Lisa Armstrong had come to an end in 2018, Anne-Marie was pictured outside their home. Then in June that year, news then broke that Ant and his former PA had struck up their relationship following a break from his career after his drink-driving conviction.

Ant moved in with Anne-Marie in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon. Anne-Marie has two children from a previous relationship, and now the couple are also proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble.

