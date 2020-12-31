Stacey Solomon reveals secret meaning behind extravagant engagement ring The Loose Women star got engaged to Joe Swash on Christmas Eve

Stacey Solomon is still basking in engagement bliss following her surprise proposal from boyfriend Joe Swash on Christmas Eve.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show off her blinding diamond ring in more detail – and revealed a sweet hidden meaning behind it in the process.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals regret over sons' controversial Christmas snack

Removing it from her finger to swirl it around for the camera, Stacey revealed that Joe included two Australian Opals in the ring to mark a very special milestone in their relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals hidden family struggle

Captioning the post, she wrote: "I just had to say thank you. Thank you for your messages and the sweetest words ever… I still can't quite believe it.

"Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it are two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them."

READ: Stacey Solomon's daily diet: what the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

MORE: Stacey Solomon plans to recycle sons' Christmas presents in the best way

Stacey's ring includes two Australian Opals

Earlier in the day, Stacey joked that she might not stay engaged for long after she continued to "practise hand gestures that show off my ring".

Demonstrating different reasons for why she would flash her new diamond accessory – including "the chin scratch", being "shocked" and asking "have you got a headache?" – Stacey jokily captioned the clip: "My odds of staying engaged are going down by the second," followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

Stacey announced her engagement on Christmas Eve after Joe surprised her during their usual family walk in the woods by their Essex home.

Stacey got engaged to Joe Swash on Christmas Eve

Sharing a photo of her crying while flashing her diamond engagement ring, Stacey wrote: "To the moon and back bub. I have no words."

She later took to her Story to share more detail about the proposal. She explained: "Happy Christmas Eve. For anyone wondering, yep I was wearing a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers.

The couple live in Essex with their son Rex and Stacey's two other children from previous relationships

"I thought we were just going for a walk in the park but... I love you all."

Stacey showed fans a video of the spot where Joe proposed – which had been decorated with an extravagant floral display – explaining: "He asked me to marry him and after crying for what felt like a very long time... I said yes".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.