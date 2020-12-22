Ant and Dec delighted their fans recently by sharing a teaser for their upcoming SM:TV reunion, which featured an epic throwback clip of their first-ever episode.

MORE: Ant McPartlin makes rare comment on relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett

In the clip, shared on Monday evening, Ant and Dec can be seen stood outside the ITV studios where they filmed the popular morning show, which also featured Cat Deeley, as Ant said: "This is where we did the first-ever link for the first ever episode of SM:TV." The two could then be seen back in 1998 addressing the audience in the show that catapulted them to stardom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec tease SM:TV reunion episode

Plenty of Ant and Dec's fans took to the comments underneath to share their excitement for the upcoming episode, which will air on ITV on Boxing Day. One person wrote: "I can't believe it was twenty two years ago. Where does the time go? I used to love watching smtv and CD:UK on a Saturday morning at 9.25am. I'll be watching it on Saturday boxing day!"

Another wrote: "Oh my god, I cannot wait!!! We need the postbag dance, Poke-rap, Wonky Donkey, Chums, the beautiful Corrs, the memories with Catherine Noddy Slade Deeley and Ant yelling 'if only!'" A third follower commented: "Woop woop, fantastic! Couldn't have picked a better time either (PS can u please do The Beautiful Corrs again complete with paper bag)."

MORE: Ant McPartlin's luxury home in Wimbledon is seriously impressive

MORE: Ant and Dec reveal what they really do in the I'm A Celeb ad break

MORE: Who is in I'm A Celeb star Declan Donnelly's family? All you need to know

Ant and Dec with Cat Deeley in their SM:TV days

Although the show on Boxing Day is a reunion episode which will see Ant, Dec and Cat take a trip down memory lane as they discuss the popular show, the TV presenting duo did also hint that a reboot of the series could be in the pipeline.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 back in September, Ant told host Zoe Ball: "We said, 'We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get bands on.'" He added: "[But] I don't know, let's see. We'd love to do it but I don't know if we can."

SM:TV, which began in 1998 and ran until 2003, was hugely popular back in its day and saw Ant, Dec and Cat take part in sketches, games and other hilarious antics. Many more well-known TV faces appeared on the show earlier on in their career also including Stephen Mulhern, Tess Daly and more.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.