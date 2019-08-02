Declan Donnelly celebrates most special wedding anniversary to date - find out why Happy anniversary!

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali celebrated their most special wedding anniversary to date on Thursday and made sure fans knew about it. Taking to Twitter at the end of their special day, Dec explained to his nearly seven million followers that their 11-month-old daughter Isla Elizabeth had played a very important part in making the day so memorable.

"Thanks so much for all the lovely anniversary messages, 4 years today and we’ve shared it with our beautiful baby girl for the first time today. Very grateful this evening. D x," he wrote.

Accompanying the sweet caption was a never-before-seen black and white wedding picture of Dec and Ali cutting into their impressive wedding cake.

MORE: Look back at the best photos from Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall's wedding day

Marking their anniversary publicly has become a tradition for Dec, who shares new and gorgeous pictures with his fans every year. In August 2018, however, the pair were busy preparing for the birth of the first daughter, who arrived on 1 September, and didn't mark the occasion on social media.

Months earlier, in March, they shared a rare wedding snap to confirm the happy news that they were expecting their first child together.

"Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it D x," he wrote alongside a black and white picture showing Dec and Ali walking hand-by-hand on the grounds of Matfen Hall, in Newcastle, following their wedding ceremony.

READ: Phillip Schofield and Ant & Dec locked in £7.5m court battle over holiday home drama

The couple, who have been together since 2013, are proud parents to Isla, who will turn one next month. The couple will no doubt pay tribute to her on the day, as they did a year ago when she was born.

Dec and Ali are a very private couple, but they marked their daughter's birth by sharing a picture of her tiny hand holding on to dad Dec's finger. "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x," the proud father posted on Twitter at the time.