All you need to know about Beat The Chasers star Paul Sinha's love life The TV star and his partner Olly got engaged in 2019

We love nothing more than settling down and watching Beat The Chasers. The ITV quiz show, which is fronted by Bradley Walsh, recently returned for its second series which sees one hopeful quizzer try their luck at beating the notoriously smart chasers.

One of those in the hot seat is Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha. But what about his life away from the show? Here's all you need to know about his love life below...

Is Paul Sinha married?

Popular quizzer and comedian Paul married his partner Olly in December 2019, 11 months after the couple got engaged. Paul opened up about the couple's wedding in a blog post at the time, describing it as the "greatest day of my life".

He revealed that they had tied the knot in a registry office with 38 guests in attendance, and shared that one of the readings had been the lyrics to Love Comes Quickly by the Pet Shop Boys, which was read out by one of his best men. The happy newlyweds were then joined by some 300 additional guests for their wedding reception.

Paul with his husband Olly

What has Paul Sinha said about his wedding?

In his blog post, 50-year-old Paul also spoke candidly about the stresses of the day, and admitted that his carefully-laid plans started to derail as the reception started. "For the longest hour-and-a-quarter of my life, everything went wrong," he said, later adding: "I am about to have an absolute breakdown, when a friend takes me outside the pub and says, 'This is your wedding. Things go wrong.

'When I got married, you wouldn't believe how many things went wrong. This is your day. These are your people. Now, go out there and enjoy yourself.'"

The TV star then stated: "Instead of destroying the greatest day of my life, I then went on to have the greatest day of my life, as friends and family thoroughly enjoyed drinking, dancing and ignoring the canapés (on which I had spent thousands).

Paul with his The Chase co-stars

"The realisation that, in the overall scheme of things, the failure to provide a visual accompaniment to the playlist was about the hundred-and-seventeenth most important priority for me. Suddenly, I was able to forget my troubles, and effortlessly glide through the company of 300 beloved guests."

He concluded: "The entertainment ended with me and Olly, stood on chairs, destroying Carter USM's excellent cover of The Impossible Dream. Best of all, when I woke up the next morning, I realised: I hadn't thought about my Parkinson's once. All I thought was how lucky I was to have lived a life where my friends and family are amazing. On to married life."

Who is Paul Sinha's partner?

Paul's husband is Oliver Levy. Not much is known about his husband as he prefers to keep out of the spotlight, but he is just as passionate about quizzing as Paul. In 2017, Paul revealed to online blog GuysLikeU: "I have a boyfriend called Oliver and we are the power couple in the world of quizzing. I don't want kids, I don't think my life is conducive to that level of responsibility."

