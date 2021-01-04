Stacey Solomon reveals imminent wedding date with Joe Swash Loose Women star Stacey gave an update on their plans

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged after Joe made a surprise proposal on Christmas Eve, and now Stacey has revealed that they will be getting married this year.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram as she filmed herself revealing the dates commemorating special moments of their relationship in her scrap book, starting with "Fell in Love" in 2015, and ending with "We're getting married" in 2021.

"My sister sent me some labels for my scrap book so I've put the boys to bed and spent the evening sticking them in by the fire," she wrote.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will get married in 2021

"Did it with my left hand on purpose. It’s slightly wonky now.

"I love it so much Jem @label.lady.I Theo loves it too," she added.

Other notable stages Stacey has recorded in the book include her and Joe buying their first home in 2018, becoming parents again in 2019, and getting engaged in 2020.

Stacey marked the wedding date in her scrap book

Stacey announced her engagement to Joe on Christmas Eve after he surprised her during their usual family walk in the woods nearby to their home in Essex.

She shared a photo of herself crying with her diamond engagement ring on show and wrote, "To the moon and back bub. I have no words."

She later took to her Instagram Stories with more details. "For anyone wondering, yep I was wearing a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers," she explained. "I thought we were just going for a walk in the park but… I love you all."

She went on to show her fans a video of the spot where Joe had proposed – which had been decorated with an extravagant floral display. "He asked me to marry him and after crying for what felt like a very long time… I said yes," she said.

