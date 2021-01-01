Bradley Walsh explains Doctor Who departure: 'it's relentless' We will miss seeing Bradley in the TARDIS

Bradley Walsh and co-star Tosin Cole have left the TARDIS for the very last time much to the dismay of Doctor Who fans everywhere.

MORE: Fans thrilled over Bradley Walsh's exciting news with son Barney

The duo, who play Graham O'Brien and step-grandson Ryan Sinclair in the BBC series, said their farewells to The Doctor in the New Year's Day 2021 episode after two years on the hit sci-fi show.

While fans of the show will no doubt be sad to say goodbye to the companions, Bradley has previously spoken out about how he finds the BBC show's long filming schedule gruelling, saying: "We have great fun doing it. But you must sleep and look after yourself, because if you don't, you will come unstuck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Doctor Who's festive special says goodbye to Bradley and Tosin

"This is ten months of ramming speed. That's what it is. I'm in my 60th year. It's tough. It's hard. It's relentless. It really is. This ain't an easy gig."

The news of Bradley and Tosin's departure first broke in March and was confirmed by the BBC in November. Discussing their final episode, The Chase presenter said: "It is very, very dramatic. It is very sad. It is quite sad and poignant is the word. You can expect a lot of poignancy from the episode."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Jodie Whittaker's family

MORE: Is Breaking Dad star Barney Walsh single?

MORE: Bradley Walsh's fans obsessed with unseen feature at £2.5million home - photo

Meanwhile, Tosin described his last-ever scene on the show as "emotional", but admitted he too was "looking forward to having a rest" from the show's intense production schedule.

The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, also spoke about how she feels following their exit, saying: "On a personal note, absolutely devastated! Both of them had to carry me to my trailer, I haven't cried like that for such a long time. Brad couldn't cope with it at all! Tosin was like, 'I really can't cope with you getting this upset.'"

Bradley Walsh along with co-stars Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole

Jodie and companion Yaz, played by Mandip Gill, will remain on the show for a third series which will hit screens in 2021. While there is no confirmed date for the new series just yet, showrunner Chris Chibnall recently told Entertainment Weekly, "As soon as we finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.