Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction The Strictly stars met on the show in 2018

Dianne Buswell no doubt set her fans' hearts aflutter on Sunday, after she tried out an Instagram filter designed to predict what the new year will bring.

The Strictly star sat patiently waiting for her result to pop up, and when it did, a bell rang and the words "Happily Married" appeared on her forehead.

EXCLUSIVE: Dianne Buswell on her love of Strictly, boyfriend Joe Sugg and exciting plans for 2021

Dianne looked stunned before mouthing "Oh," and then calling to her live-in boyfriend, Joe Sugg: " Joseph…"

She then raised her eyebrows at the camera and burst out laughing.

The couple, who met on the BBC dance show back in 2018, have sparked engagement rumours in the past.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly star Dianne Buswell teases possible wedding in 2021

Last August, the redhead even donned a wedding dress for a fun video, which many fans took as a hint that she wanted her partner to propose.

SEE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell shocks with never-before-seen photo from early career

MORE: Sad news for Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell

Sharing a clip on social media, Dianne started off wearing a black negligée before transforming into a white dress and a veil.

Dianne and Joe sparked engagement rumours last year

She performed the short routine to Taylor Swift's Love Story, specifically the line, 'Marry me, Juliet'.

Following the clip, fans appeared to be in agreement that Dianne was hoping for a diamond ring from Joe.

"No pressure, Joe," wrote one. "This is a sign that Dianne wants to marry Joe," claimed another.

A third added: "The pressure's on Joseph!"

Other fans thought that Dianne was actually announcing the couple's engagement. "Dianne! I thought this was an announcement," one disappointed fan responded.

The couple spent time in Dianne's native Australia in 2019

Another added: "Thought this was an announcement. Elope and do it you two."

In December 2019, the couple spent Christmas in Australia with Dianne's family, and fans were convinced that they were about to announce some happy news.

Just ahead of Christmas Day, the loved-up couple dropped what seemed like a major hint to their fans on Instagram after posing in front of a sign which read: "Joseph Buswell."

Alongside the snapshot, Dianne wrote: "It's a sign – literally."

The pro dancer's followers were quick to speculate, with one writing in the comments section: "This must mean something."

Another commented: "Coincidence? I think not."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.