21 beautiful wedding themes for every type of couple

Wedding themes to inspire your big day décor: From rustic and bohemian through to tropical and romantic, there is a perfect vibe for every couple.
Congratulations on getting engaged - now the wedding planning begins. If you’re wondering where to start when it comes to a wedding theme, you’ve come to the right place. Perhaps you want a regal wedding day à la Victoria Beckham or are more drawn to a winter wonderland theme like Amanda Holden. From fun décor ideas to unforgettable looks, we’ve got a lots of inspiration to help get you started…
Wedding colour themes
Rainbow
Can’t settle on one hue? A spectrum of shades will inject life into your wedding day.
Inject personality into your nuptials with colourful choices
Pastel
If you’re searching for fun without being too bold, turn to ice cream shades to create a sweet wedding look.
Spring wedding themes
Mediterranean
Line your tablescape with olive branches and dried oranges for a rustic take on continental chic.
Keep your decorations simple for an elegant finish
Bohemian
Ideal for those seeking an effortlessly chic day – try a free-spirited boho vibe with an abundance of macramé and florals.
Summer wedding themes
Garden party
Create a quintessentially British day with high tea, lawn games and oodles of bunting.
Smiling guests guaranteed when the games come out
Festival
You can let your creativity run wild with a festival-themed day, a flower crown for the bride, lanyard invites, and of course, amazing tunes!
Winter wedding themes
Wonderland
Inspired by snowflakes and sparkle, this frosty theme will provide the most magical backdrop.
Winter wonderland themes have an air of fairytale about them
Celestial
Allow your wedding day to be guided by the moon and the stars with this enchanting style.
Country
Antler décor, tweed materials and wellies for the bridesmaids, this trend is all about rural luxe.
Forget heels for the full countryside experience
Autumn wedding themes
Botanical
This elegant look is all about bringing the outdoors in with sprawling foliage and delicate blooms.
Embrace nature on your big day for a refreshing look
Image Stephanie & Nicole Photography
Rustic
Ideal for a barn venue, this style is all about exposed wood, natural materials and DIY details. Just add fairy lights and you’re good to go.
Fun wedding themes
Tropical
Even if your big day is in the UK, you can still add an exotic touch with palm print details and flamboyant colours.
Bring the sunshine to anywhere in the world with a tropical look
Travel
Take your guests on an adventure around the world with a wanderlust theme.
Disney
Calling all princess brides! Find your fairytale theme with nods to your favourite fantasy films.
Be queen of the castle with a fantasy theme
Classic wedding themes
Romantic
A hit with most brides, blush pink styling and luxurious gold touches will fast track you to wedding chic.
Regal
Just like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, treat yourself to a day fit for royalty with gilded decor and jewel tones.
A grand venue will ensure a regal feel
Unusual wedding themes
Industrial
Perfect for city weddings, this edgy warehouse style is made for modern couples.
Go for cool vibes with an industrial-style wedding day
Nautical
Say ahoy to a wedding day inspired by the sea with boat-themed props and a strong blue theme.
Vintage wedding themes
Antique
Team ditsy florals with twee suitcases and bunting to nail this cute wedding day style.
Vintage crockery will make your wedding table more interesting
1920s
Art Deco chic at its finest, you can expect feathers, frills and a whole lot of glitz with a roaring ‘20s theme.
Retro
Fire up the jukebox and get the sweet shop on standby, this trend is all about old-fashioned fun.
