10 ways Victoria and David Beckham’s regal wedding broke the mould

Victoria Beckham is nothing short of iconic, from her ground-breaking 'pob' haircut to her one-leg-in-the-air casual sofa pose, and even on her wedding day to David Beckham back in 1999, she was making waves. The it couple tied the knot on 4 July after getting engaged in January 1998, and here are the 10 ways in which they stunned us with their nuptials…

1. The couple had a four-month-old baby

Victoria and David's first son Brooklyn was born in March 1999, and by the time they walked down the aisle, he was just shy of four months. Bravo to the new parents for even being able to function let alone look flawless. Baby Brooklyn even acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer!

2. Victoria Beckham wore a crown

It was clear from her days in the Spice Girls that Posh was the diva of the group, and that Princess persona shone through when she decided to wear a crown-like tiara on her big day. The 18K-gold piece, designed by Slim Barrett, glistened in the pictures against her dark locks.

The golden crown Posh Spice wore on her wedding day

3. Victoria Beckham rocked a pixie haircut

This fashionista has had an array of hairstyles over the years (as has husband David), but for her wedding day, she had a short hairdo which she styled with texture and a choppy fringe. Many brides grow their hair for their big day, but we respect Victoria's trailblazing look.

4. Victoria Beckham didn't wear white

Choosing to shun tradition, the bride opted against pure white for her wedding day, and her Vera Wang ballgown was in a luxurious champagne shade. The elegant design with sculpted neckline was made from the finest Clerici Duchess satin.

5. They both had an outfit change

Although it is quite commonplace now for the bride to switch up her look for the evening do, the Beckhams both decided to have a makeover for their star-studded reception. They emerged head-to-toe in purple, and we still can't get over it.

6. Baby Brooklyn matched the couple

As well as the husband and wife duo sporting bold purple outfits, they dressed brand new baby Brooklyn in a Cadbury shade too (including shoes, hat and bib). The pictures are epic!

7. The newlyweds sat on thrones

To keep to the royalty theme, the couple decided to sit on golden thrones at their evening reception. We wouldn't have expected anything less.

The pair got engaged in 1998

8. The couple married at royal-approved venue

Victoria and David tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. The venue hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900, so it already had the royal seal of approval.

The Beckhams got married in a castle

9. The Beckhams had their own flag

Once they were happily married, a flag was raised above the castle to mark the occasion. It read: V.B.D, representing Victoria, Brooklyn, and David.

10. The newlyweds released doves

The Beckhams made it into a true fairytale affair by releasing doves into the Irish skies during their ceremony. The doves are said to symbolise harmony and peace, and the couple has certainly stood the test of time as they will be celebrating their 22-year wedding anniversary in July.

