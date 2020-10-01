WATCH: Bride goes viral with amazing TikTok video Even the bridesmaids get involved

Jemma is a professional dancer, and a member of the Club Mob troupe, a dance group who perform epic flash mobs. However, her unsuspecting groom, Jay, appears to have no idea what she was planning for their own big day.

This jaw-dropping viral video has had over 20million views on TikTok, and has now been shared on Instagram.

Their romantic first dance starts off exactly as rehearsed, as the happy couple move along to the beautiful sounds of Michael Bublé’s Everything, but when the music comes to a screeching halt, everything changes.

Some of the day’s waiting staff are actually undercover Club Mob members and one takes to the mic to introduce Jemma’s performance, ushering Jay off the dancefloor while saying: “If you could step aside and watch your new wife show you how it’s done”.

The Beyoncé track Run the World then blares from the speakers as Jemma takes centre stage. The ‘waitresses’ then join her to execute the most impeccable dance routine, with an electric energy that Queen B herself would be proud of.

All of these fast-paced moves are carried out whilst Jemma is still wearing her beautiful bandeau, floor-length wedding dress (albeit paired with trainers). Jemma even has to pick up the billowing material to perform the steps to perfection.

Jemma's wedding day surprise for her groom

She runs over mid show to give her new husband a kiss in a super-sweet gesture. Groom Jay is seen beaming, as he looks on at his wife’s well-choreographed routine, which took him by complete surprise.

As the music switches up, members of the bridal party even take to the dancefloor to become part of the wedding day performance.

The guests can be heard whooping and clapping throughout the four-minute Club Mob ensemble – and confetti is thrown by the dancers for the finale as Jemma rejoices about what she’s managed to pull off.

