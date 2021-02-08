How to rent your entire wedding day: from décor to dresses A round-up of the best wedding hire companies

If you’re planning a wedding, you’ll already know that it can be a very expensive occasion. One way of sticking to your budget is by hiring aspects of your special day instead of buying them. Did you know that you can rent everything from your dream dress to your dinner plates for your wedding breakfast - and even your wedding cake (yes, really)?

Wedding dress hire

This is, without a doubt, one of the most important dresses you will ever wear, but it is true that you will probably only wear it once. Therefore, you could save a ton of money by hiring your dream gown instead of forking out to buy it. This way, a designer gown could even be in your price range! Preloved is a great place for lots of second-hand products, and there's even a section for wedding dresses.

Bridesmaid dress hire

As well as your own dress, you can hire dresses for you maids too to keep costs low. As long as you can be flexible about colours and styles, there are lots of star finds to be had online. With 4,000 occasionwear dresses to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice on Girl Meets Dress.

Designer bag hire

Even brides need somewhere to put their lipstick, so why not go all out on your wedding day with a designer clutch? You can hire the real deal for a fraction of a price. BagButler has the chicest designer bags to rent, and sometimes they have clutches too.

Wedding décor hire

Whether you want a thousand festoon lights or a giant flower wall, chances are you’ll only want it for the day so hiring is a good idea. If you've got your heart set on boho chic or prefer ultra glam, Inspired Hire have styles to suit everyone.

Hire props to make your wedding more fun

Wedding tableware hire

Your venue may already have basic plain white plates and silver cutlery for you to use, but if you have a very specific theme in mind and want to create a dreamy tablescape, looking into tableware hire might be a good idea. From vintage crockery to the most beautiful glassware, Harriet's Table will ensure your wedding table is Instagram-worthy from every angle.

A beautiful set-up from Harriet's Table

Wedding flowers hire

Instead of opting for fresh flowers, there are faux blooms on the market that are just as realistic. It's possible to hire bouquets for you and your maids as well as floral arrangements for around the venue. We bet no one will be able to tell your Something Borrowed Blooms aren't the real thing.

Wedding bar hire

Especially if you’re planning an outdoor wedding, you may want to consider a mobile bar which can be positioned perfectly for your guests. Anything from a beer truck to a prosecco horse box! Beetle Juice have a range of cool campers that can rock up at your wedding day to serve cocktails in style.

Wedding sign hire

A sign reading ’toilets this way’ probably won’t have much use after your big day is over, and the same goes for the cute ‘here comes the bride’ one too, so instead you can hire a whole bunch to decorate your venue for one day only. From Have and to Hire Weddings have an array of wedding décor for hire, and we're head over heels for their cool signage.

You can even hire signage for your big day

Outdoor games hire

Your picture-perfect summer nuptials wouldn’t be complete without a giant game of Jenga for your friends and family to enjoy - oh, and the kids might like it too. Take your pick of traditional games at Dolly's Vintage Tea Party.

Wedding cake hire

Now you may have considered hiring a cake stand or even a fancy cake knife for your big day, but what about the cake itself? A growing trend in America, which will no doubt make its way here, is hiring a faux wedding cake. The tiers are made out of polystyrene, but they give the illusion of a beautiful cake nonetheless. Super savvy brides will adore the faux cakes on offer at Couture Cake Designs for "a fraction of the price".

