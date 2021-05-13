Lady Kitty Spencer speaks honestly about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer was among the 600 wedding guests

Lady Kitty Spencer was one of the 600 lucky guests invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in 2018, and in a new interview with Town & Country magazine, she has spoken out about that special day – and revealed what a big impact it had on her.

Speaking to the lifestyle magazine, Kitty said: "I woke up the next day and looked at my phone and thought, 'Whoops, did I take someone else's by mistake?'."

This is because her Instagram following skyrocketed from 37,000 to a whopping half a million overnight. She added: "It was very weird, and a little bit overwhelming."

The model's flawless outfit on the Duke and Duchess' big day must have been one of the reasons behind the surge in attention, as she looked unreal in a hand-painted D&G dress with a matching fascinator and bright orange accessories.

Kitty is the daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, who is the brother of the late Princess Diana. Charles also attended the royal wedding, along with his wife Karen Spencer.

Lady Kitty Spencer looked incredible at the royal wedding

Lady Kitty Spencer reportedly had to delay her own nuptials to millionaire Michael Lewis due to the pandemic, after they got engaged in 2019.

Princess Diana's family were invited to the royal wedding

On the topic of the future, she told Town & Country magazine: "I just look forward to a really happy home life; a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

The couple currently live at a stunning £19million home in London and speaking to the Evening Standard, Kitty admitted "indulging" in interiors purchases recently: "After spending the majority of 2020 at home, I appreciate the space I’ve created now more than ever."

Lady Kitty Spencer has given an interview to Town & Country

It is rumoured that their wedding will take place in South Africa which is where Michael was born, and it is very likely that Kitty's cousins Prince William and Prince Harry will be on the guestlist.

The Summer issue of Town & Country is on sale from 13 May 2021.

