Why Prince Harry's stay at Frogmore Cottage is bittersweet Prince Harry is currently staying in the UK

Prince Harry has returned to the UK for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, his beloved grandfather, who passed away on 9 April. He is currently isolating at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor without his wife Meghan Markle, who was unable to travel due to her pregnancy, and there are poignant reasons why this location will tug at his heartstrings.

LOOK: See what it's really like inside Frogmore Cottage

When Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK and relocated to the US, they left behind their first home with baby Archie, Frogmore Cottage. But there's another reason that this particular location will hold a dear place in the Prince's heart - and that's because his and Meghan’s wedding reception was hosted at the nearby Frogmore House.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See rare pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day

In May 2018, the couple said 'I do' in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before enjoying a private and more relaxed reception at this Windsor venue, along with 200 guests.

Since the special day, many reports have come out about the incredible evening spent inside the Grade I listed building. Elton John provided entertainment with an impromptu sing-along, James Cordon dressed as Henry VIII, there was a DJ session by Idris Elba, and a firework display topped off the night in style.

MORE: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

STORY: What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was really like - as told by insiders

Prince Harry is currently isolating at Frogmore Cottage

It was incorrectly rumoured that the Prince would isolate in his former marital home Nottingham Cottage (Nott Cott as it is affectionately known) because of Frogmore Cottage being occupied by Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex offered them use of the property to accommodate their growing family when they relocated to the US.

RELATED: The unseen moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding guests were moved to tears

The royal couple left Windsor Castle to head to their Frogmore House reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in Nott Cott before they got married and then they returned to the property two days after their ceremony, making it their first marital home. Both properties, therefore, have sentimental meaning, but we are sure Prince Harry's mind will be cast back to the happier time of his celebrations while he also mourns the sad loss of his grandfather.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.