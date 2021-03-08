Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DIDN'T marry three days before wedding – details The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's legal marriage was on 19 May 2018

Meghan Markle shocked fans when she affirmed that she and Prince Harry married three days before their wedding in the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, but HELLO! understands that this is not the case.

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's legal marriage did take place on 19 May 2018, when millions of people tuned in to watch the ceremony unfold on television.

SEE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding highlights

What the Duchess was actually referring to in her Oprah interview, is a private exchanging of vows that the Duke and Duchess shared with one another at their home.

MORE: 15 most surprising bombshells from Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day, 19 May 2018

Meghan said that while the main event was a "spectacle" for everyone to behold, the couple wanted their "union" to remain between the two of them, and so they called upon the Archbishop of Canterbury to join them in their garden and perform a more intimate service.

The Duchess went on to reveal that they now have said vows framed on display at the home that they share with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in Montecito, California.

READ: Meghan Markle talks strained relationship with Thomas Markle as she admits she feels 'betrayed'

As for the Duke and Duchess' main wedding, it was held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, with thousands of visitors and royal fans lining the streets of Windsor.

The royal family attended Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Meghan wore a bespoke Givenchy bridal gown, and Prince Harry's family made up much of the guestlist, including his grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, his father Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife the Duchess also made an appearance, just three weeks after welcoming their youngest son Prince Louis. Their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte also attended, taking on the role of pageboy and bridesmaid.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.