Iman unveils breathtaking tribute to late husband David Bowie

Iman took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her super chic office space and in the background was a heartfelt tribute to her late husband David Bowie. The gorgeous black-and-white photograph displayed on the wall of her home office is a shot that was captured in a bridal photoshoot in South Africa for Vogue magazine.

David and Iman tied the knot at Lausanne City Hall in Switzerland on 24 April 1992, and the couple went on to have an Italian wedding celebration a few months later. On their official wedding day at the city hall, the bride wore a suit, but after the couple were married, they had a bridal-esque shoot in South Africa on the beach, where Iman donned an incredible wedding dress.

Iman has a tribute to her late husband on the wall

Speaking about the trip to Vogue, Iman said: "It didn’t feel like a shoot but like a capricious second honeymoon." And the beautiful pictures certainly looked like they were having a lovely time!

In the image that Iman has chosen to put on show at home, David is kissing her on the head as her tulle headscarf was draped over her head like a veil. The stunning images were captured by photographer Bruce Weber, and Iman has since revealed that he was the person to take David's all-time favourite photo. "It was during this sitting that Bruce created David's favourite portrait of himself and me, two sweethearts sneaking a smooch."

Iman and David Bowie,1995 by Bruce Weber pic.twitter.com/uyzYp5fviI — david bowie pics (@gallerybowie) November 23, 2018

The couple did a stunning bridal shoot in South Africa

David sadly passed away aged 69 on 10 January 2016, after battling liver cancer. Iman always wears a tribute to him, in the form of a gold necklace with this name on. Shortly after his death, she spoke out about it during a fashion show: "I'm wearing this until my death. It's just been a tough year, but I'm holding up".

The couple had a 24-year marriage

Earlier in June, Iman showed another rare glimpse into her home life, revealing her library space. "My day at the 'library' devouring Just As I Am: A Memoir by Cicely Tyson. How did you spend your day today? #MondayMemorialDay," she asked fans in her post.

The picture showed a room full of rattan and high back wicker chairs and a stunning sofa.

Iman showed her gorgeous home off on Instagram

Her 700,000 followers were impressed with the space. "What a beautiful room. Perfect for reading a book," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "I like the furniture." A third asked: "This library is so peaceful. Are you in your countryside?"

David and Iman acquired several houses throughout the years, including a stunning home on the island of Mustique and an apartment overlooking Central Park in New York.

