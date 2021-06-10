Stacey Solomon reveals why she's postponing wedding to Joe Swash The star revealed she was pregnant again on Wednesday

Stacey Solomon thrilled fans on Wednesday when she announced the joyous news that she was expecting her fourth child, but on Thursday she had some sad news concerning her upcoming wedding to Joe Swash.

MORE: 30 private celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain, Stacey Solomon and more

The Loose Women star was answering fan questions, and one asked whether she and Joe would be getting married before their little "pickle" arrived.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon teases wedding venue in home video

Stacey revealed that her and Joe had decided to postpone their upcoming nuptials, as the couple didn't want their upcoming baby to be absent from their wedding photos.

Answering the question, she explained: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there.

"So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

The couple postponed the wedding for a sweet reason

Stacey and Joe first got together in 2015, and the couple got engaged last year after Joe proposed on Christmas Eve. The pair were originally planning to marry in July, something that Joe accidentally revaled on Loose Women.

The expectant mum also told fans that she and Joe were planning to find out the gender of their baby in advance, adding she was "too impatient" and wanted "to decorate the nursery with a theme".

Stacey announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, in an adorable snap with her partner Joe and her three children: Zach, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.

Stacey is expecting her fourth child

The family all stood in the garden of their Essex home, with the children's handprints decorating a nearby table and Leighton holding aloft the baby scan.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals her wedding colour scheme – exclusive

MORE: Stacey Solomon in tears after finding 'dream' wedding dress

"We are growing another pickle," the 31-year-old revealed. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

She added: "We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton."

Stacey also uploaded a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, where she spoke about her struggles to conceive her fourth child.

"Sorry I've been so quiet, but we've got something to share with you, I feel nervous for so many reasons," she explained.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve

In an emotional clip, which showed a negative pregnancy test and a form that read "complete miscarriage", Stacey said that she and Joe had struggled to conceive again.

The couple had then decided to focus on Stacey's sons and Joe's son Harry, who Joe shares with his ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

But after she began feeling a bit "yuck" they went to the doctors, although she was a little reluctant, and the star was "so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy."

The family were overjoyed with the news, and the singer noted that her sons were "so excited" for their new sibling.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.