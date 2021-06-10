Whitney Port on her two proposals and three wedding rings The fashionista explains all!

Famed for her appearances on The Hills and The City, Whitney Port is now a married lady and a mother of one. She said "I do" to her long time love Tim Rosenman on 7 November 2015, but did you know that Whitney got two proposals and has three wedding rings?

Writing about her proposal on her blog, Whitney revealed that she actually had two, because the first one didn't go to plan! She wrote: "Timmy originally planned to propose to me in Australia but the plan didn’t go quite his way. I heard his boss say something like, 'Good luck with Whit with whatever you decide to do in Australia.'

"I immediately asked him and he tried to brush it off but I just couldn't let it go. He could see the mental torment I was putting myself through so he finally gave in. He got down on one knee and proposed!"

But then, once Whitney's dream ring had been designed, there was another – much more romantic – proposal in store.

Whitney Port has a breathtaking engagement ring

The star revealed: "Once Timmy had the ring, he wanted to make it official - he came back to our hotel room, got down on one knee, presented me with the most beautiful ring I had ever seen and popped the question! How many girls get to say they had two proposals?! I feel so lucky and I wouldn't change a thing about our story!"

The star has three wedding rings

As well as the stunning engagement ring, Whitney has three (yes, three!) beautiful wedding rings, and she joined forces with Tacori to design them.

Speaking to PeopleStyle, Whitney explained why there are three: "I was lucky enough that I was able to design three of them - one that was bigger that I could wear on its own, and the other two that I could wear on either side of the engagement ring."

The bride designed her own amazing wedding dress

There are about 6.5 carats worth of diamonds across the three sparkly bands – and they look gorgeous alongside her huge engagement ring.

The couple married in Palm Springs, California and Whitney wore a custom wedding dress by Ashi Couture. They now live in Studio City together, along with their son Sonny Sanford Rosenman.

