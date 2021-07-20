Frankie Bridge reveals husband Wayne's wedding anniversary mishap The Saturdays singer and footballer got married in 2014

Wayne Bridge and his wife Frankie had reason to celebrate on Monday, as the couple should have marked their seventh wedding anniversary together – but the former England footballer forgot about their relationship milestone.

He may not have planned a romantic dinner or had time to purchase a heartfelt present, but Wayne did at least gift his wife a sweet pink, white and blue card that read: "Happy Anniversary Amazing Wife. I love you more than words can say!"

Luckily, The Saturdays singer saw the funny side. Sharing a photo of the card and a Cafe Nero coffee on her Instagram Stories, Frankie wrote: "Even though you forgot...Happy 7th wedding anniversary @waynebridge03...and yes...I will make you pay for this for the next 7 years!"

Wayne also had the best response, posting a picture of the card Frankie gave to him that read: "Thank you for loving me so much that you pretend not to notice the stupid amount of parcels I have delivered to our home every single day." He quipped: "Happy 7th anniversary @frankiebridge I didn't forget I'm still hunting through all the parcels trying to find what I got you."

Frankie revealed Wayne forgot their wedding anniversary

Frankie and Wayne tied the knot at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire back in 2014. In January, she shared a never-before-seen photograph of herself at her wedding dress fitting prior to her big day.

Alongside the photograph, Frankie admitted that she felt "so self-conscious" while wedding dress shopping because "all sample sizes were too small". Instead, her bridal designer Angelina hand-made her wedding dress – and the bride looked utterly stunning.

The footballer shared this hilarious response

Her strapless gown featured a sweetheart neckline with lace appliqué down the front of the bodice, as well as a fishtail cut that complemented Frankie's figure.

The hit-maker kept her hair in her signature cropped style and wore a simple veil and drop earrings to finish off her bridal look.

The couple said 'I do' in front of celebrity guests including the bride's bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

Rochelle's daughter Alaia-Mai and Una's daughter Aoife Belle even walked down the aisle as flower girls.

Frankie and Wayne welcomed their eldest child, son Parker, nine months before their big day, while their second son, Carter, was born on 15 August 2015.

