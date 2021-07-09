Frankie Bridge gave fans an update on her latest home renovation by sharing a series of before and after pictures inside her modern kitchen – but many of her followers were left confused over which one was the new design!

"A little kitchen update… we’re nearly there… and the floors down!!!! Much warmer… practical and homely… we’ve got it throughout the downstairs… but of course… everything’s taking longer than expected. I’ll show you when it’s done… just need a bit more furniture now…. @amticoflooring #gift #homerenovation," the former Saturdays singer wrote.

In the first snap, Frankie unveiled the space boasts grey cabinets along the back wall with a built-in oven and mirrored splashback above the hob. In contrast, the L-shaped island unit was a bright white colour and had a sink positioned in the middle with a gold tap, while the other side of the unit turned into a bench to provide extra seating around the black dining table.

The Loose Women star's new kitchen

The grey units lead into the lounge area where there is a TV built into the wall with shelves displaying family photos on either side and an electric fire underneath.

Frankie revealed the TV in the modern living area

Frankie's new kitchen has wooden floors and light grey walls – a very different style to her former all-cream kitchen.

It boasted a traditional black Aga oven, white stools at the breakfast bench and silver pendant lights. But many of Frankie's followers were left confused by her decision to redesign the space since they loved both kitchens.

Frankie and Wayne's old kitchen

"I love the lighter one! Is that the new one?" asked one of her fans, and another remarked: "It’s nice but I prefer the lighter kitchen which I’m guessing was your old kitchen x."

A third added: "Which ones the old and which ones the new lol both fab", and a fourth baffled follower commented: "I see two kitchens, which one is before and after? Or have you got two kitchens lol."

Loose Women's Frankie lives in a gorgeous Surrey home with husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons, Parker and Carter.

