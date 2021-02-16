Celeb maiden names you've forgotten: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and more Did you know Rebekah Vardy's former name?

High-profile celebrities sometimes keep their maiden name as it’s the moniker they are better known by, however, these celebrity wives have changed their names so successfully after their weddings that we struggle to recount their former surnames. From Victoria Beckham's pre-marital name to the one Frankie Bridge had when she was in S Club Juniors, how many can you remember?

Victoria Beckham was Victoria Adams

Victoria Beckham (or VB as she lovingly signs off her social posts) is an iconic name that's recognised the world over, but Posh Spice was a Miss Victoria Adams before she married footballer David Beckham.

Amal Clooney was Amal Alamuddin

Although the name Amal Clooney is best associated with the woman that snapped up one of Hollywood's finest bachelors, Amal Alamuddin as she was known then, is a successful human rights barrister and has spoken at the UN.

Frankie Bridge was Frankie Sandford

During Frankie's early singing career in S Club Juniors and then The Saturdays, she was known as Frankie Sandford. After tying the knot to footballer Wayne in 2014, she officially changed to Frankie Bridge and it is now how we know her best.

Michelle Obama was Michelle Robinson

One half of the iconic Obama dream team, Michelle Obama was born as Michelle LaVaughn Robinson. So, she would have been known as Miss Robinson when she first met Barack Obama while working at a law firm together.

Emma Willis was Emma Griffiths

Busted singer Matt Willis first locked eyes with Emma (then Griffiths) while on MTV's Backstage Live. The couple had a star-studded wedding at Rushton Hall in 2008 – and renewed their vows there in 2018.

Giovanna Fletcher was Giovanna Falcone

Giovanna Fletcher, née Giovanna Falcone, has been married to Tom Fletcher for many years now so we do not know her any other way. But if the surname Falcone rings a bell, it's because her brother Mario Falcone appeared on The Only Way is Essex!

Demi Moore was Demi Guynes

Despite not being married right now, Moore is not this A-lister's maiden name. She was Demi when she married singer Freddy Moore at just 18 years old, and that's when she changed her name. She hasn't changed it back since, even when marrying and divorcing both Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

Jill Biden was Jill Jacobs

The First Lady of The United states, Jill Biden used to be Jill Jacobs, and she was even Jill Stevenson for five years before divorcing her first husband in 1975.

Rebekah Vardy was Rebekah Nicholson

Dancing on Ice star Rebekah was registered as Rebekah Miranda Nicholson and before she accepted Jamie Vardy's last name when the couple tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in 2016.

