Frankie Bridge pokes fun at husband Wayne as they celebrate special anniversary The Saturdays star was feeling nostalgic

It was a special day in the Bridge household on Monday, as Frankie Bridge revealed it had been six years since her husband Wayne had proposed. The Saturdays singer reminisced on the memorable moment by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram, telling her fans the proposal took place when she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Parker.

The photo showed Frankie holding her hand to her mouth in shock and showing a glimpse at her dazzling diamond engagement ring while Wayne kissed her cheek. Revealing the reality behind the romantic moment, Frankie admitted that she had been moody on the night the former footballer popped the question, and also poked fun at the way he has aged in the years since.

Wayne and Frankie Bridge celebrates 6 years since they got engaged

"6 years ago today! My shoes wouldn’t do up… my dress wouldn’t do up… the pregnancy hormones were at an all time high… I was pretty moody… but he did it anyway," Frankie wrote, adding: "We were eating 20 chicken nuggets in our pjs by the end of the night… He’s a lucky boy! Got a lot more grey hairs now babe!” Wayne, who is currently appearing on SAS: Who Dares Wins, responded on his Instagram Story, joking: "Nothing a bit of dye can’t fix babe."

STORY: What Frankie Bridge had in common with this Strictly pro and Geri Halliwell on her wedding day

Frankie and Wayne married a little over a year after he proposed with a romantic ceremony at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire. The couple, who will celebrate five years of marriage in July, have since welcomed their second child together – son Carter, three.

The couple are parents to sons Parker and Carter

The doting parents often give an insight into their family life together on social media, including a look inside the beautiful home they share in Surrey, complete with a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room, spacious kitchen and garden where their two boys can play. Frankie has been candid about the challenges of parenting, and recently admitted that she always struggles to get good photos with her two boys. "There’s always one of us with our eyes shut…pulling a face or looking the wrong way (or with dodgy hair… me) but that’s how memories are made," she captioned a photo of herself and her sons on a day out in London.

GALLERY: 7 celebrity-approved wedding venues in London

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.