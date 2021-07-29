Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm is engaged – and wait 'til you see her ring The actress will wed producer Peter Glatzer

Congratulations to Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm, who has announced her engagement to producer Peter Glatzer.

The 48-year-old – who played Assistant District Attorney Serena Southerlyn from 2001 to 2005 – posted a loved-up snap of the couple on Instagram, showing off her stunning diamond sparkler as she announced the happy news.

"So happy to share with you guys that @glatzerama and I are engaged," Elisabeth gushed on Wednesday.

The couple have been together for almost a year and live in Beachwood Canyon in LA. Elisabeth revealed they plan to tie the knot this winter.

Peter popped the question on the rooftop of their hotel during a romantic getaway to Santa Barbara. "We drove up to Santa Barbara for the night and the ruse was just a quick get-away," he told People.

"Of course, I brought the ring and champagne. We went to the rooftop of the hotel, where the views were beautiful, and I played it cool while some people left the area. Then, when I couldn't take it anymore, I dropped down on one knee."

Elisabeth and Peter showed off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring

The couple admitted they had an "instant connection" when they first met four years ago, but as Elisabeth was in a relationship at the time, they became nothing more than friends.

It wasn't until the pandemic hit that their friendship turned romantic. "We met through a very close mutual friend and had an instant connection and a beautiful strong bond," Elisabeth added to the publication.

"Thanks to COVID slowing us down, we had the opportunity to recognize and acknowledge that the friendship between us had become much more," she added.

The couple will marry this winter

Speaking of their big day, the couple – who have a shared passion for sustainability – revealed they plan to have a "zero-waste" wedding.

"We both feel the sustainable imperative strongly, so we bonded over that," Peter, who founded the sustainable lifestyle brand SHFT with Adrian Grenier, said. "We plan to have a sustainable, zero-waste affair celebrating our love in the winter."

