Jada Pinkett Smith's engagement ring from Will Smith cost more than a Ferrari Jada has an eye-watering rock

If you aren't already wearing sunglasses, you might need them to shield your eyes from the shine of Jada Pinkett Smith's dazzling engagement ring! Will Smith proposed to the star in November 1997 and her huge ring is seriously impressive.

The 12-carat diamond with baguette stones either side is reported to be worth an estimated $250,000 which equates to £183,000 and as the recommended retail price for a brand-new Ferrari Portofino is £164,426, Jada's ring is worth more than a sports car.

WATCH: Will Smith gives adorable tribute to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

It's a ring that doesn't require any zooming in, and the weight of the diamond appears to cause the band to spin on Jada's delicate finger and quite often it is pictured off centre when she is sashaying down the red carpet.

The actress doesn't always wear her ring though, so when we do see it in front of the camera it is a welcomed treat.

Jada's ring cost quarter of a million dollars

Despite the ring being utterly mesmerising, Will Smith has admitted his proposal was rather low-key, revealing he just casually asked the question one morning in bed.

The couple went on to marry one month after Will popped the question, opting for a New Year's Eve ceremony.

Will proposed with a huge diamond

They said 'I do' at a mansion called Cloisters near Baltimore and Jada looked stunning in a high-necked long sleeve bridal gown. Will decided to wear bridal white too, opting for an all-white wedding suit.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith married in 1997

It may seem unconventional, but Jada and Will don't tend to celebrate their wedding anniversary anymore. During a Red Table Talk, Jada admitted: "We don't really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different."

Will and Jada live in a $42million Calabasas mansion and they share two children together, Willow and Jaden and Will also has a son called Trey from a previous marriage.

