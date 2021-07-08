Hoda Kotb has already had to postpone her wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman twice due to the pandemic – and she shared a surprising update about her nuptials on Wednesday.

The Today star was discussing a boom in weddings now that America is opening up again with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager when she revealed she and Joel have decided to wait a little longer for their big day.

Hoda admitted that she isn't prepared to walk down the aisle until all her loved ones can be with her on her special day, which means waiting until travel restrictions are lifted.

"We're just trying to make sure that everyone can travel. That's really what we want to do," she told Jenna.

"We want to do it in a place that we love deep in our soul that means a lot to us, and we want our closest to come." She added: "But Joel kept saying, 'Why are we waiting? Let's just go already.'"

Jenna then joked that she half expects the couple to marry in secret, telling Hoda: "I feel like you're gonna come back from one weekend and just be [married]."

Hoda and Joel have postponed their wedding twice

The 39-year-old then appeared stunned by Hoda's response: "It could happen," she stated.

Hoda got engaged to Joel in 2019 and excitedly shared the news live on TV with her co-stars.

She explained how Joel popped the question on vacation: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. "Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

While the couple may be extending their engagement for a little longer, Hoda recently revealed that she has already thought about one important aspect of the day – her maid of honour – which will be her sister, Hala.

