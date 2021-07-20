Priyanka Chopra is a vision in unseen engagement photos The White Tiger star got engaged to Nick Jonas in 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the third anniversary of their 2018 engagement with some gorgeous never-before-photos on Monday.

The White Tiger actress looked divine in a silky white shirt as she flashed her $200k diamond ring while embracing her now-husband.

Exclusive! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stunning wedding pictures

Captioning the romantic snap, she wrote: "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romantic love story

Nick shared his own photo on his Instagram page, which showed the couple enjoying a picturesque alfresco meal.

Priyanka again looked gorgeous, wearing an orange sleeveless dress as she held her hand up to face to give another glimpse at her stunning sparkler.

Captioning his photo, Nick simply wrote: "3 years ago today," followed by a ring and red heart emoji.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra bought Nick Jonas the ultimate first wedding anniversary gift

MORE: Priyanka Chopra rings in her birthday in the glammest red swimsuit

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in 2018

The couple got engaged in Crete, Greece, with Nick popping the question with an enormous cushion-cut Tiffany & Co. diamond, estimated to be worth a dazzling $200,000.

Announcing their engagement on social media, Priyanka and Nick posted the same loved-up snap with Priyanka writing: "Taken… with all my heart and soul," while Nick penned: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

The couple shared unseen engagement photos to mark their anniversary

They went on to have the most jaw-dropping nuptials in India with a lavish three-day celebration over the first weekend of December in 2018.

The couple held two ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - which saw Priyanka dress in a white custom Ralph Lauren gown for the Western ceremony, and a traditional red lehenga for the Hindu service that took place the following day.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Priyanka expressed her joy in being able to marry in India. "When Nick said to me that he wanted to marry his bride in her home, it melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.